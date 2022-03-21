Nick Candy ‘significantly’ increases Chelsea bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Nick Candy ‘significantly’ increases Chelsea bid

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 6:16 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 8:42 pm
Nick Candy, pictured, has increased his bid to buy Chelsea (Philip Toscano/PA)
Nick Candy, pictured, has increased his bid to buy Chelsea (Philip Toscano/PA)

Nick Candy has “significantly” increased his bid to buy Chelsea, a spokesperson for the British property tycoon confirmed.

Chelsea fan Candy has secured further funding through another South Korean financial backer, allowing the 49-year-old to submit an improved offer for the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea’s suitors faced a nervous wait on Monday night as New York bank Raine Group drew up a shortlist of preferred bidders that could be as tight as three parties.

Princess Eugenie wedding
Nick Candy, left, with wife Holly Valance, right (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Amid Candy’s improved offer, MP for Chelsea and Fulham Greg Hands revealed a “useful” phone call with Tom Ricketts, head of the Chicago Cubs-owning Ricketts family’s bid to buy the Blues.

Candy added South Korean investors Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group to the bid he submitted to Raine Group on Friday.

But the London billionaire has now further strengthened his hand, in the hope of pushing onto Raine’s shortlist.

“Nick Candy has improved his British-led bid to buy Chelsea Football Club following the addition of another large international backer to his Blue Football Consortium,” said a spokesperson for Candy.

“Mr Candy submitted a bid of more than £2billion to The Raine Group last Friday but has now increased this significantly after another large Korean financial institution joined his consortium over the weekend.

“Proof of the additional funds has been sent to The Raine Group.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Graffiti close to Stamford Bridge shows the strength of fan feeling around Chelsea’s new operating licence (Yui Mok/PA)

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven the 55-year-old’s direct links to Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich’s UK assets are all frozen barring Chelsea, with the club operating under a strict Government licence.

Abramovich cannot profit from Chelsea’s sale, but had already pledged to write off the club’s £1.5bn debt.

American-backed bids from LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family are among the frontrunners to take over at Chelsea.

Conservative MP Hands even offered the Ricketts a boost by explaining a call with the Chicago bidders on Monday night, insisting he was “happy to meet with other bidders”.

Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe have another potent offering lodged, while Saudi Media Group is another of the bids understood to carry clout, and Raine is moving quickly through the process given Chelsea’s need for a fast transfer of ownership.

IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 – Day Ten – Khalifa International Stadium
Lord Sebastian Coe, pictured, is among those bidding to buy Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

London-based global investment firm Centricus confirmed its bid to buy Chelsea on Monday, with a consortium comprising four Blues supporters.

Centricus co-founder Nizar Al-Bassam and chief executive Garth Ritchie launched the bid, alongside Cheyne Capital hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie and Talis Capital’s Bob Finch.

Candy was refusing to give up on his “once-in-a-lifetime” bid to buy Chelsea however, with law firm Squire Patton Boggs firmly on board.

“The Blue Football Consortium has access to immediate capital with funds readily available for deployment from day one,” said Squire Patton Boggs partner Brian Gordon.

“The bid is sourced from credible co-venturers whose attitude towards governance is top rated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]