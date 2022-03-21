Academy announces latest batch of stars to present at the Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Academy announces latest batch of stars to present at the Oscars

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 7:36 pm
Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled and Elliot Page have been added to the presenting line-up at the 94th Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed (Ian West/PA)
Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled and Elliot Page have been added to the presenting line-up at the 94th Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed (Ian West/PA)

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled and Elliot Page have been added to the presenting line-up at the 94th Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed.

Actors Jennifer Garner and Bill Murray will also join singer H.E.R. and comedian Tiffany Haddish for showbiz’s biggest night of the year, it has been announced.

Similarly, skateboarder Tony Hawk, snowboarder Shaun White and surfer Kelly Slater will feature on stage.

The famous faces will join previously announced presenters Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya and Wesley Snipes, as well as Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor last year, and Yuh-jung Youn, who was named best supporting actress, will also feature.

The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]