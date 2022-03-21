Amy Schumer says she pitched having Volodymyr Zelensky appear at the Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Amy Schumer says she pitched having Volodymyr Zelensky appear at the Oscars

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 11:58 pm
Amy Schumer says she pitched having Volodymyr Zelensky appear at the Oscars (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Schumer says she pitched having Volodymyr Zelensky appear at the Oscars (Doug Peters/PA)

Amy Schumer says she pitched the idea of having Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appear at this year’s Oscars to the show’s producers.

The comedian, who is due to host the 94th annual awards on Sunday, said the show was a “great opportunity” to highlight current world events.

But speaking to ET Canada, she revealed the idea had been rejected.

“I actually pitched… I wanted to find a way to have (president) Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” she said.

Ukraine – Russian tensions
Schumer said she wanted the Ukrainian president to make a tape for the ceremony because there would be ‘so many eyes on the Oscars’ (Peter Nicholls/PA)

“I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.”

Schumer will present the ceremony alongside fellow US actor-comedians Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The stars will make history this year as the first all-female line-up to front the show, which will be watched by millions around the world.

“I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,’ but it is like well we have so many eyes and ears on this show,” Schumer said.

94th Oscars ceremony
Schumer will present the ceremony alongside Regina Hall (pictured) and Wanda Sykes (Ian West/PA)

“I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition.

“I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one.”

The 94th Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

