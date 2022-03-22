Man trapped in storm drain ‘the width of a pizza’ rescued after two days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Man trapped in storm drain ‘the width of a pizza’ rescued after two days

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 8:11 am
Emergency crews ponder how to reach the trapped man (Steve Hill/Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via AP)
Emergency crews ponder how to reach the trapped man (Steve Hill/Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via AP)

A man who was trapped 15 feet underground for two days in a storm pipe the width of a large pizza was rescued in an effort that lasted hours and involved at least 50 firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel.

Officials freed the man from the 16-inch (41cm) diameter pipe at about 9.30pm on Sunday in Antioch, north-east of San Francisco, said Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesperson Steve Hill.

“When we finally got him out of the ground, he was beyond exuberant. He was beyond happy to be above ground,” Hill said.

The man, in his mid-30s, was not injured but showed signs of dehydration and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Hill said.

Storm Drain Man Rescued
Emergency personnel attempt to free the man who had been in the storm drain for two days (Steve Hill/Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via AP)

Hill said the man entered the extensive storm water system intentionally and at one point reached the area of the narrow pipe and became stuck.

“He couldn’t get through and he couldn’t go back,” he said.

The man told officials he had been trapped for about two days before passers-by heard his screams and called 911.

“Somehow, people passing by on a walking path some distance away from the stormwater system managed to hear his cries for help. That’s fairly miraculous because it was pretty windy out there,” Hill said.

Hill said the high-risk rescue operation involved four firefighters with their own air supply entering the underground space from one direction while other rescuers dug a second access from the opposite side.

They had to clear tree branches, garbage and other debris to reach the man, who was able to communicate with authorities the entire time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal