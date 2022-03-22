Kremlin foe Navalny faces lengthy prison term in new trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kremlin foe Navalny faces lengthy prison term in new trial

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 10:35 am
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (AP)
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is facing a lengthy prison term on top of the one he is already serving.

Kremlin critics see the latest trial involving Navalny as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible.

A court is expected to announce a verdict on Tuesday.

Navalny, who is serving two-and-a-half years in a penal colony east of Moscow, has been charged with fraud and contempt of court.

Alexei Navalny
Navalny appeared by video link from the penal colony east of Moscow (AP)

The prosecution accuses him of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years, and of insulting a judge during a previous trial.

Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

The prosecution has asked for 13 years in a maximum security prison for the anti-corruption crusader and a 1.2 million rouble (roughly £8,600) fine.

It was not immediately clear if Navalny is expected to serve this sentence concurrently with his current one or on top of it.

The trial, which opened a month ago, unfolded in a makeshift courtroom in the prison colony hours away from Moscow, where Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations.

Navalny’s supporters have criticised the authorities’ decision to move the proceedings there from a courthouse in Moscow, saying it has effectively limited access to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

The 45-year-old has appeared at hearings wearing prison garb and made several elaborate speeches during the trial, decrying the charges against him as bogus.

Alexei Navalny
Navalny stands next to his lawyers during a court session in Pokrov, the Vladimir region (AP)

He was arrested in January 2021 immediately upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months convalescing from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, a claim Russian officials vehemently denied.

Shortly after the arrest, a court jailed him over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case that Navalny insists was politically driven.

Following Navalny’s imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters.

His closest allies have left Russia after facing multiple criminal charges, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of nearly 40 regional offices were outlawed as extremist – a designation that exposes the people involved to prosecution.

Last month, Russian officials added Navalny and a number of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Navalny individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

