News World

Security strike at German airports causes cancellations

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 10:59 am
A stranded passenger rests in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt (AP)
A stranded passenger rests in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt (AP)

A strike by security staff at eight German airports – among them Frankfurt, a major intercontinental hub – has led to widespread disruption and flight cancellations.

The ver.di union called the all-day strike at Frankfurt, Germany’s busiest airport, as well as Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf and Cologne-Bonn, before a round of pay talks with employers scheduled for Thursday.

It followed walkouts at several airports last week.

At Frankfurt, 108 out of the day’s 790 planned flights had been cancelled by Tuesday morning, German news agency dpa reported.

Hamburg airport
Travellers stand in front of a display board in an airport terminal in Hamburg (dpa via AP)

Passengers due to start their journeys at the airport were unable to board, though passengers could transfer flights.

All 88 planned departures from Hamburg were cancelled.

Security checks at German airports are under the supervision of federal police, but largely conducted by private firms.

Security officials in Bavaria are paid in line with a pay deal for public service employees and are not going on strike.

