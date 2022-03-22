UEFA looking to end Russian broadcast deal for international matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UEFA looking to end Russian broadcast deal for international matches

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 11:17 am Updated: March 22, 2022, 11:32 am
UEFA is looking to terminate its deal for national team matches in Russia (Jamie Gardner/PA)
UEFA is looking to tear up its contract with a Russian broadcaster for national team matches later this week, including England’s friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

The PA news agency understands that at this stage Match TV holds the rights but that UEFA is examining the deal to avoid matches being screened in Russia, which launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last month.

UEFA has centralised the broadcast rights for all 55 member associations for competitive and friendly matches, so the Football Association has no say on whether the England matches are televised in Russia or not.

Similarly, its deal with IMG for FA Cup rights meant the FA was powerless to stop Match TV broadcasting the quarter-finals live last weekend.

The FA is understood to be in ongoing talks with IMG over the FA Cup deal to avoid a repeat when the semi-finals take place next month.

An IMG spokesman said: “We are in discussions with the FA with regard to the feed for the FA Cup in Russia and have every intention of finding a solution.”

The Premier League suspended its deal in Russia with Rambler on March 8. The EFL withdrew access to its iFollow and other club streaming services in Russia on the same day.

The Russian national team and club sides remain suspended from FIFA and UEFA competitions, including the World Cup play-offs, after bids to stay the suspensions were rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

