Festy Ebosele to swap Derby for Udinese By Press Association March 22, 2022, 11:24 am Derby winger Festy Ebosele has agreed a move to Italy (Tim Goode/PA)

Derby winger Festy Ebosele will join Udinese this summer, the Italian club have announced.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has agreed a five-year contract to move to Serie A.

Ebosele has become a first-team regular at Pride Park as Wayne Rooney's Rams battle to avoid relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

The 19-year-old – a former Bray Wanderers youth player – has made 30 league appearances for County this season, scoring twice.

He made his senior debut in January 2021, coming on as a second-half substitute when a makeshift Derby team suffered a 2-0 FA Cup third-round loss at non-league Chorley.

The struggling Rams sit bottom of the second tier following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Coventry, eight points adrift of safety with seven games remaining.