German parliament honours survivor of Nazi camps killed in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 12:19 pm
The German parliament Bundestag commemorates Boris Romanschenko (dpa via AP)
Germany’s parliament has paid tribute to 96-year-old Boris Romanchenko, who survived several Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War but was killed last week during an attack in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The Buchenwald concentration camp memorial said on Monday that Mr Romanchenko, who survived Buchenwald as well as camps at Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen, was killed on Friday.

According to his granddaughter, the multi-storey building where he lived was hit by a projectile.

Mr Romanchenko was dedicated to keeping alive the memory of Nazi crimes and was vice president of the International Buchenwald-Dora Committee, the memorial said.

Opening a session of Germany’s parliament on Tuesday, deputy speaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt paid tribute to Mr Romanchenko.

Boris Romanchenko
Former Buchenwald prisoner Boris Romanchenko, second from right, from Ukraine attends a commemoration at the former camp in 2015 (TSK/Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Foundation via AP)

She said Mr Romanchenko was taken to Dortmund, Germany as a forced labourer in 1942 and was sent to the concentration camps after an escape attempt in 1943.

Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941.

“His death reminds us that Germany has a special historical responsibility toward Ukraine,” Ms Goering-Eckardt said.

“Boris Romanchenko is one of thousands of dead in Ukraine. Every single life that has been taken reminds us to do everything we can to stop this cruel war that violates international law and to help people in and from Ukraine.”

Legislators held a moment of silence in memory of Mr Romanchenko and other victims of the war.

Mr Romanchenko “survived four concentration camps and was now killed in the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine”, finance minister Christian Lindner said.

“His fate shows both the criminal character of Russian policy and why Germany is showing solidarity with Ukraine, why we must show solidarity.”

