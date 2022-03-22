Photographer’s family take Taliban chiefs to International Criminal Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Photographer’s family take Taliban chiefs to International Criminal Court

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 12:33 pm
Tributes to Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui (AP)
Tributes to Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui (AP)

The family of a Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photographer who was killed in Afghanistan last year have filed a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate his killing and bring to trial the Taliban’s top leadership for “committing war crimes”.

Danish Siddiqui worked for the Reuters news service and was embedded with Afghan special forces in July last year when he was killed as the commando unit battled for control of the Spin Boldak crossing, on the border between southern Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The family’s complaint cites several media reports, including from Reuters, that say Mr Siddiqui was captured by the Taliban and later executed.

The complaint also says his body was mutilated while in the custody of the group.

A Taliban spokesperson last year had denied that Mr Siddiqui was killed by the group and that his body was mutilated in their custody.

Lawyer Avi Singh, who is representing Mr Siddiqui’s family, said the complaint seeks to bring to book at least six high-ranking Taliban leaders and high-level commanders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He said the complaint has been sent to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan and its Victims and Witnesses Unit on behalf of Mr Siddiqui’s parents.

Mr Singh said: “The Taliban targeted and killed Danish because he was a journalist and an Indian. That is an international crime.

“In the absence of rule of law in Afghanistan, the ICC has jurisdiction to investigate and try the perpetrators of Danish’s murder.”

He said the family will also seek the Indian government’s support for an independent and impartial investigation into the killing.

India is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

“It is important to look for justice,” said Omar Siddiqui, the journalist’s brother.

Mr Siddiqui, 38, and his colleagues were honoured with 2018 Pulitzer Prize for what the judges called “shocking photographs that exposed the world to the violence Rohingya refugees faced in fleeing Myanmar”.

