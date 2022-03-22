Trudeau strikes deal to keep his party in power until 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News World

Trudeau strikes deal to keep his party in power until 2025

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 2:39 pm
Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau (AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his Liberal Party has reached an agreement with the opposition New Democratic Party that would keep his party in power until 2025.

“What this means is during this uncertain time the government can function with predictability and stability, present and implement budgets and get things done for Canadians,” Mr Trudeau said.

The Liberal Party won re-election in September but failed to win a majority of seats in parliament, and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation.

The leftist NDP party will support Mr Trudeau’s Liberals in exchange for deals on pharmaceutical and dental care plans, but it will not have a member in the Trudeau cabinet.

“We’ve agreed to work together,” Mr Trudeau said. “It’s about focusing on what we agree on instead of what we disagree on.”

Anti-vaccine protesters and truckers who laid siege to parts of Ottawa, the capital, called for Mr Trudeau’s government to be ousted earlier this year.

In theory, Mr Trudeau could run again when the next election is held, which must be by 2025.

But there are widespread doubts that he will do so, given that he would have been in power for 10 years, has seen a drop in his popularity and a rise in animosity towards him in much of western Canada.

Mr Trudeau is still remembered for evoking the prospect of “sunny ways” when he took office in 2015 at age 43, the second-youngest Canadian prime minister ever.

There have been setbacks since then, but he has been re-elected twice.

Mr Trudeau has channelled the star power – if not quite the political heft – of his father, Pierre Trudeau, who swept to power in 1968 on a wave of support dubbed “Trudeaumania”.

Pierre Trudeau, who was prime minister until 1984 with a short interruption, remains one of the few Canadian politicians known in America, his charisma often drawing comparisons to John F Kennedy.

