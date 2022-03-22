David James backs England number one Jordan Pickford to keep answering critics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David James backs England number one Jordan Pickford to keep answering critics

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 4:25 pm
England number one Jordan Pickford (left) has been under growing pressure from Aaron Ramsdale (John Walton/Nick Potts/PA)
England number one Jordan Pickford (left) has been under growing pressure from Aaron Ramsdale (John Walton/Nick Potts/PA)

David James has backed England number one Jordan Pickford to keep answering his critics but believes Aaron Ramsdale should get a chance to prove his worth before the World Cup.

Preparations for the tournament in Qatar step up a gear this month as the Three Lions convene at St George’s Park before Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

England’s options across the pitch are being pored over and the goalkeeping situation continues to be debated by onlookers.

Jordan Pickford has won 42 caps for England
Jordan Pickford has won 42 caps for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Everton goalkeeper Pickford’s position has been under scrutiny ever since he secured the starting job before the 2018 World Cup – the kind of attention 53-cap former goalkeeper James knows a thing or two about.

“If you go back to the World Cup in 2018, you’ve got a young goalkeeper who at that time had taken over the reins,” James told the PA news agency.

“The competition was kind of open but that tournament he was fantastic and I think he sort of allayed a lot of people’s fears in the sense that he performed at such a high level. I don’t think there was a question over his selection.

“I think this is one of these kind of paradox things about England; you have to play well at club level to get into England, but once you’re in and established then arguably it’s your England form that will lose you that position.

“One thing Jordan hasn’t done is let his country down with regards to his performances.

David James played for England between 1997 and 2010
David James played for England between 1997 and 2010 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I was at the semi-final and the final at the Euros. He was equal to (Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi) Donnarumma in that final.

“Unfortunately, it was an England penalty that was missed that cost the final – he saved as many as Donnarumma and his performance in it was fantastic.

“So, again, Jordan Pickford answers any critic with regards to his England form.”

Pickford’s main competition for the starting spot in Qatar is absent for this month’s friendlies due to a hip injury.

Ramsdale has enjoyed a fine first season at Arsenal and former goalkeeper James would like to see him start a more testing match than his only appearance in November’s 10-0 defeat of San Marino.

Aaron Ramsdale currently looks to be Jordan Pickford's biggest competition
Aaron Ramsdale (right) currently looks to be Jordan Pickford’s biggest competition (Nick Potts/PA)

“What would be nice is having Aaron Ramsdale being given the opportunity before the World Cup to say ‘well, I can do the same things (as Pickford)’,” he said.

“Obviously with Arsenal he is in, you would argue, a team which is more akin to the way that England would play than perhaps Everton at the moment, and therefore there might be a seamless transition from Arsenal to England.

“We will only tell if (he is) given the opportunity but, as I say, Jordan for no reason would be dropped just because Aaron Ramsdale’s fighting for the top four with Arsenal.”

Ramsdale will hope to have that opportunity when Southgate’s side play four Nations League games in June, when James will also be representing his country.

The 51-year-old will line-up for England in Soccer Aid for UNICEF at the London Stadium on June 12 – the day after Southgate’s side take on Italy.

David James will play for England in Soccer Aid for UNICEF (Handout/Soccer Aid/PA)

“This is my third Soccer Aid, which I’m very proud to be able to say,” James – whose England team-mates will include the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Joe Cole – said.

“I think with 2022 we’ve got something quite exceptional on the back of last year raising £13million, which was a record-breaking feat. Last year at the Etihad was absolutely amazing.

“I think the London Stadium is fit for the big occasion. Usain Bolt will be trying to relive his 2012 moment – and not relieve his Soccer Aid moment from last year, when he was one-on-one with me and missed.”

:: Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2022 takes place on Sunday, June 12 at the London Stadium. A family of four can attend the game for just £60 – buy your tickets at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

