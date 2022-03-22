Elected official guilty of illegally entering US Capitol grounds on January 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Elected official guilty of illegally entering US Capitol grounds on January 6

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 5:07 pm
Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin (AP)
Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin (AP)

An elected official from New Mexico has been convicted of illegally entering restricted US Capitol grounds, but acquitted of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted US Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

US district court judge Trevor McFadden heard one day of testimony without a jury on Monday before handing down a verdict in the misdemeanour case against Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin, a 48-year-old former rodeo rider who helped found a group called Cowboys For Trump.

Judge McFadden, an appointee of then-president Donald Trump, said there was ample evidence that Griffin knew he was in a restricted area and did not leave.

Griffin crossed over three walls, needing help from others or a ladder to get over them, the judge noted.

Couy Griffin
Couy Griffin was charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory on January 6 2021(AP)

“All of this would suggest to a normal person that perhaps you should not be entering the area,” McFadden said from the bench.

But the judge said prosecutors did not meet their burden to prove that Griffin engaged in disorderly conduct.

“Arguably, he was trying to calm people down, not rile them up,” he said.

Griffin’s trial in Washington, DC, was the second among the hundreds of federal cases arising from the siege on January 6 2021.

Earlier this month, in the first trial, a jury convicted a Texas man Guy Wesley Reffitt of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun, interfering with police and obstructing US congress’ joint session to certify the electoral college vote.

Griffin's supporters
Griffin's supporters gather outside the federal court house (AP)

The outcome of Griffin’s trial could have a ripple effect, helping other Capitol riot defendants decide whether to let a judge or a jury decide their case.

But the case against Griffin is unlike most January 6 cases and may not be a bellwether for defendants who are charged with storming the US capitol.

Griffin is one of the few riot defendants who was not accused of entering the Capitol building or engaging in any violent or destructive behaviour.

His lawyers argued that he was selectively prosecuted for his political views.

Griffin was charged with two misdemeanours: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Both carry maximum sentences of one year’s imprisonment.

Griffin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.

