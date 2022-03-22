Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram join calls for City-Liverpool semi-final switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram join calls for City-Liverpool semi-final switch

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 6:35 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 11:29 pm
The FA Cup semi-finals are due to take place at Wembley next month (Nick Potts/PA)
Two prominent north-west politicians have joined calls for the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool to be moved away from Wembley.

Supporters groups from both clubs have complained about having to travel to London for the last-four clash over the Easter weekend, when no direct trains to the capital are available from either city due to engineering works.

Tussles between Liverpool and Manchester City are eagerly anticipated, but supporters face a difficult journey to Wembley
Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram, the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool city region respectively, have now written a joint letter to the FA calling for a rethink and offered to help facilitate a venue change. They say fans have been put in “an unfair position” facing “excessive cost and inconvenience”.

The semi-final between the top two teams in the Premier League is due to take place over the weekend of April 16-17, but the date and kick-off time is yet to be confirmed by the FA.

The letter read: “Without quick, direct trains, many people will be left with no option but to drive, fly, make overly complex rail journeys or book overnight accommodation.

“When you factor in the rising costs of fuel, it is clear that supporters of both clubs attending this game will face excessive cost and inconvenience – and that is before any environmental impact is considered.

Mayors Andy Burnham (left) and Steve Rotheram (right) have called on the FA to move the match
Mayors Andy Burnham (left) and Steve Rotheram (right) have called on the FA to move the match (Danny Lawson/PA)

“There are also significant logistical and safety considerations. With thousands of fans making the long journey south, there will be huge numbers converging on the M6, which is likely to be stretched to capacity by bank holiday traffic. A single accident would risk the entire motorway being brought to a standstill and fans missing the kick-off.

“Over the last year, we have heard the slogan ‘football without fans is nothing’ many times. If this decision is left to stand, and people are either priced out of this game or unable to attend for other reasons, those words will be meaningless to many.

“We believe the most obvious solution is to move the game to a more accessible stadium and offer to work constructively with you to make that happen.”

The FA commented on the matter in response to statements from fans groups on Monday and said its position had not changed when contacted by the PA news agency following the mayors’ letter. The governing is working with both clubs and transport bodies to ensure fans will be able to get to and from Wembley.

Its statement read: “The FA will be liaising closely with both Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on all match arrangements, including supporters’ travel for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley Stadium.

“We are also continuing to work with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so that supporters of both teams are able to travel to and from the fixture with as minimal disruption as possible.”

It is understood the FA anticipate 2,500 fans from each club would wish to travel by train from the north west.

The Easter weekend was chosen for the semi-finals because the weekends either side – April 9-10 and 23-24 – could have been problematic for clubs competing in Europe. Rail engineering works are taking place on all three weekends.

Old Trafford has been suggested as a potential alternative venue but Manchester United’s home Premier League match against Norwich on April 16 rules it out for the Saturday of the Easter weekend.

