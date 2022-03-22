Paul Pogba reveals theft of World Cup winner’s medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Paul Pogba reveals theft of World Cup winner’s medal

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 11:13 pm
Paul Pogba has revealed his 2018 World Cup winner’s medal has been stolen (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Paul Pogba has revealed his 2018 World Cup winner’s medal has been stolen (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed his World Cup winner’s medal was among the items stolen during a recent burglary at his home.

The France international spoke last week of his family’s “worst nightmare” after his house was broken into while his children were asleep in their bedroom.

The incident occurred last Tuesday while Pogba was playing in United’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford and his children were in the care of their nanny.

Pogba said his family had been robbed of their “sense of safety and security”.

The 29-year-old has now given more details of how he has been affected and added that the medal he received after France won the World Cup in 2018 was stolen.

Pogba said in remarks reported by L’Equipe: “There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal.

“What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

“She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well.”

Pogba sees the international break as a
Pogba sees the international break as a “breath of fresh air” (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pogba is now back with his national side preparing for their upcoming friendlies against the Ivory Coast and South Africa.

He hopes the international break will refresh him following the burglary as well as rejuvenate his game after questions over his form at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who is out of contract in the summer, said: “This break gives me a real breath of fresh air.

“I want to have playing time to come back in top form at the club. Wearing this jersey, representing my country, is more than ever a source of pride.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal