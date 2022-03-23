Former child star Amanda Bynes released from lengthy conservatorship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former child star Amanda Bynes released from lengthy conservatorship

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 3:33 am
Amanda Bynes has been released from a court conservatorship that put her life and financial decisions in her parents’ control for nearly nine years (Peter Kramer/AP)
Actor Amanda Bynes has been released from a court conservatorship that put her life and financial decisions in her parents’ control for nearly nine years.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger Lund terminated the conservatorship on Tuesday at a hearing in the Southern California city of Oxnard, her attorney David A Esquibias said.

“The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist,” Mr Lund wrote in court documents outlining the case before he issued his decision.

Bynes, now 35, shot to fame on a pair of Nickelodeon shows as a teenager, but struggles with mental health, substance abuse and the law prompted her parents to establish court control through a conservatorship in 2013.

Critics’ Choice Awards – Santa Monica
Amanda Bynes retired from acting over a decade ago (PA Archive/PA Images)

Mr Lund said this week that Bynes had demonstrated competency to manage her own affairs, including her mental health and other medical treatment.

Bynes’ conservatorship played out, and came to an end, far more quietly and less contentiously than that of Britney Spears, who had a long, often bitter and public fight to free herself from a similar arrangement.

Bynes’ parents agreed that the conservatorship should end and no one else objected to the court’s decision. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, had acted as her conservator since it was established nearly nine years ago.

At the time, her parents told the court they were deeply concerned that their daughter, then 27, might have hurt herself or others unless they were allowed to assume control of her medical care and finances.

Zac Efron and Amanda Bynes at the Hairspray UK Premiere in London
Amanda Bynes (second from left) starred alongside Zac Efron in Hairspray in 2007 (PA Archive/PA Images)

They said Bynes had engaged in disturbing behaviour, and was convinced she was being watched through smoke detectors and her car’s dashboard. Her parents feared she was also planning unnecessary and dangerous cosmetic surgeries.

In the year before the conservatorship was established, Bynes was arrested in New York for throwing a marijuana bong out of her 36th-floor Manhattan apartment, and in Los Angeles for driving under the influence, misdemeanour hit-and-run and driving on a suspended licence.

Her parents said she also set a fire on the driveway of a home in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, where she grew up.

Bynes was 13 when she landed her own hit variety programme The Amanda Show on Nickelodeon and also appeared on the network’s sketch series All That.

She went on to star in the TV series What I Like About You and in movies including What a Girl Wants, Hairspray and She’s the Man.

She has not acted since the 2010 Emma Stone film Easy A and has publicly said she retired from acting.

Bynes has said in interviews that she has been sober for several years and she is studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

