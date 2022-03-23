New Zealand announces end of Covid-19 mandates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

New Zealand announces end of Covid-19 mandates

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 5:25 am
New Zealand will remove many of its Covid-19 pandemic mandates over the next two weeks as an outbreak of the Omicron variant begins to wane (Mark Mitchell/Pool/AP)
New Zealand will remove many of its Covid-19 pandemic mandates over the next two weeks as an outbreak of the Omicron variant begins to wane (Mark Mitchell/Pool/AP)

New Zealand will remove many of its pandemic mandates over the next two weeks as an outbreak of the Covid-19 Omicron variant begins to wane.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday people will no longer need to be vaccinated to visit places like retail stores, restaurants and bars from April 4.

The requirement to scan QR codes at those venues will also be removed.

A vaccine mandate will be scrapped for some workers – including teachers, police officers and waiters – though it will continue for health care and aged-care workers, border workers and corrections officers.

Also gone from Friday is a limit on outdoor crowds of 100. That will allow some concerts and big sporting events like marathons to resume, while an indoor limit of 100 people will be raised to 200 people and could later be removed altogether.

Remaining in place is a requirement that people wear masks in many enclosed spaces, including in stores, on public transport and, for children aged eight and over, in school classrooms.

Ms Ardern said the government’s actions over the past two years to limit the spread of Covid-19 had saved thousands of lives and helped the economy.

“But while we’ve been successful, it’s also been bloody hard,” Ms Ardern said.

“Everyone has had to give up something to make this work, and some more than others,” she said.

The changes mean that many restrictions will be removed before tourists start arriving back in the country.

Earlier this month, the government announced that Australian tourists would be welcomed back from April 12 and tourists from many other countries, including the US, Canada, and Britain, from May 1.

International tourism previously accounted for some 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of GDP, but it evaporated when the South Pacific nation imposed some of the world’s strictest border controls after the pandemic began.

New Zealand continues to see some of its highest rates of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations since the pandemic began, with an average 17,000 new infections being reported each day.

But Ms Ardern said modelling shows that the biggest city of Auckland is already significantly past the peak of its Omicron outbreak and the rest of the country will soon follow.

Health experts warned that some countries which had dropped restrictions as Omicron faded were now experiencing another surge of cases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal