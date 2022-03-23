At least one dead as tornado rips through New Orleans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

At least one dead as tornado rips through New Orleans

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 7:49 am
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area (Gerald Herbert/AP)
A tornado has torn through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region that was pummelled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.

Parts of St Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the south east, appeared to take the brunt of the weather’s fury, and that is where the death happened.

St Bernard Parish officials gave no details on how the person died but said multiple others were hurt.

Rescue workers were searching through the suburban parish for more people in need of help, Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann said.

St Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis said the tornado has caused widespread damage.

Claude Maher carries his mother’s dog, who he rescued with the help of firefighters
Claude Maher carries his mother’s dog, which he rescued with the help of firefighters (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system had hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person on Monday and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage.

In New Orleans, local television stations broadcast live images of the storm as it barrelled across the region.

The tornado appeared to start in a suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and parts of St Bernard Parish — both of which were badly damaged by Katrina — before moving north east.

Many residents also suffered damage last year when Hurricane Ida — a category four hurricane — swept through the region.

Stacey Mancuso’s family had just completed repairs to their home in the suburb of Arabi after Ida ripped off the roof and caused extensive water damage.

Then Tuesday’s tornado tore through their street.

Mrs Mancuso huddled in her utility room with her husband, two children aged 11 and 16, and dogs as part of their new roof was lifted away by the wind.

“We’re alive. That’s what I can say at this point. We still have four walls and part of a roof. I consider myself lucky,” said Mrs Mancuso.

