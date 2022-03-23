Chelsea given green light to sell tickets for away games and cup matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Chelsea given green light to sell tickets for away games and cup matches

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 8:05 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 9:09 pm
A general view of signage outside Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)
A general view of signage outside Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)

The UK Government has amended the general licence granted to Chelsea by announcing the club will now be allowed to sell tickets to away games and cup matches.

The Blues were banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

But the Government has now put in place special dispensation for away fans, cup games and women’s fixtures provided Chelsea do not receive any revenue.

Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin
Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin (Adam Davy/PA)

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “The Government has today made alterations to the licence to Chelsea Football club so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures.

“I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.

“Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK’s sanctions list for his links to Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced.”

The amendment means Chelsea fans will be able to purchase tickets to future Premier League away fixtures, with revenue going to the home club.

Chelsea will now be able to sell some tickets again
Chelsea will now be able to sell some tickets again (John Walton/PA)

Visiting fans will also be able to buy tickets for Chelsea’s remaining Premier League home fixtures, with the money going to the Premier League.

For future FA Cup and Champions League matches, fans will be able to purchase tickets with revenue collected by the relevant competition organiser or home club.

No further home tickets will be made available to fans at Chelsea’s remaining Premier League home fixtures, but season-ticket holders and holders of tickets purchased before the sanctions were imposed will still be able to attend.

The Government has made an exception for Women’s Super League fixtures to allow fans to purchase home as well as away tickets, due to the risk of the matches being played in front of empty stands.

Chelsea have asked for money from ticket sales to be donated to help war victims in Ukraine
Chelsea have asked for money from ticket sales to be donated to help war victims in Ukraine (Steven Paston/PA)

Chelsea have asked for the revenue generated by ticket sales, which would normally have gone to the club, to be donated to war victims in Ukraine.

A Premier League spokesperson said: “The revised licence allows fans to attend Chelsea FC games; Chelsea fans to travel to away Premier League fixtures and Chelsea fans to attend the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and WSL games.

“The Premier League will receive and hold any revenue from the sale of these tickets that would normally have gone to Chelsea.

“Chelsea FC have requested and the Premier League agreed that this revenue will be donated to charity to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine.

“The beneficiary charities will be announced in due course after consultation with the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]