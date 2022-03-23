Fraser Forster returns to England squad for first time since 2017

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fraser Forster returns to England squad for first time since 2017

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 8:31 pm
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has received his first England call-up since 2017.

Sam Johnstone was initially brought into the squad on Monday as a replacement for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who withdrew with a hip injury.

West Brom goalkeeper Johnstone missed training on Tuesday, though, and on Wednesday withdrew from Gareth Southgate’s squad due to illness.

Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell is part of the England squad for the first time (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 34-year-old Forster has impressed with Southampton this season but won the last of his six England caps in 2016.

Forster will join Saints team-mates James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters in Southgate’s squad.

Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell received their first senior England call-ups on Monday, when Ollie Watkins and Johnstone were brought in.

Bukayo Saka was confined to his hotel room at St George’s Park through illness, although it is understood there is currently nothing to suggest it is coronavirus-related.

[[title]]

[[text]]

