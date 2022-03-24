England continue remarkable World Cup turnaround with fine win against Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England continue remarkable World Cup turnaround with fine win against Pakistan

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 7:19 am
England moved a step closer to the Women’s World Cup semi-finals with their first comfortable victory of the tournament (Simon Galloway/PA)
Reigning champions England moved a step closer to reaching the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as they beat Pakistan by nine wickets to record their first comfortable victory of the tournament.

Heather Knight’s side, who lost their three opening matches but are now targeting a fourth straight win and a top-four spot, breezed through the Pakistan batting line-up, bowling them out for just 105 before chasing down the target inside 20 overs.

Despite struggling for form throughout the tournament, the experienced Katherine Brunt looked a different figure against Pakistan, taking a wicket with the first ball of the match on her way to three for 17.

Sophie Ecclestone also claimed three wickets and now sits as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, as Pakistan failed to find their feet at the crease.

Sidra Ameen top-scored at the top of the order with a hard-fought 32 from 77, while wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz hit 23 in the only standout batting performances from Pakistan.

In reply, Danni Wyatt, who had only made 56 runs all tournament before the game in Christchurch, hit 76 from 68 in an 87-run unbeaten partnership with Knight to see England over the line.

Knight finished with 24, after coming in early when Tammy Beaumont was trapped lbw for just two runs.

The result lifts England into the top four for the first time in the tournament ahead of their final group game against Bangladesh in Wellington on Sunday.

