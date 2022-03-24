Search area widened for second black box after China Eastern plane crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Search area widened for second black box after China Eastern plane crash

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 7:21 am
Soldiers hold shovels as they preparing to head to the crash site of China Eastern flight 5735 (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Soldiers hold shovels as they preparing to head to the crash site of China Eastern flight 5735 (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The search area for the second black box from a passenger jet which crashed in southern China with 132 people on board has been expanded, state broadcaster CCTV said.

It comes as intermittent rain impeded the search for a second day.

One of the black boxes, believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, was found on Wednesday.

Its outer casing was damaged but the orange cylinder inside was relatively intact, investigators said.

Soldiers carrying shovels head to the crash site (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Soldiers carrying shovels head to the crash site (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was cruising at 29,000 feet when it suddenly nose-dived into a remote mountainous area on Monday, sparking a fire in the surrounding forest that could be seen in Nasa satellite images.

No survivors have been found.

Searchers have been using hand tools, metal detectors, drones and sniffer dogs to comb the heavily forested, steep slopes.

Wallets, identity and bank cards and human remains have been found.

CCTV news showed police in olive and dark-coloured rain gear standing in a cleared area on Thursday, some with bare or white-gloved hands atop long-handled tools that appear to be shovels or sickles.

They were all wearing surgical masks.

Policemen take rest at a temporary command post setup near the crash site (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Policemen take rest at a temporary command post setup near the crash site (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Recovering the so-called black boxes — they are usually painted orange for visibility — is considered key to figuring out what caused the crash.

Cockpit voice recorders can capture voices, audio alerts and background sounds from the engine or even switches being moved.

The flight data recorder stores information about the plane’s airspeed, altitude and direction up or down, as well as pilot actions and the performance of important systems.

Investigators have said it is too early to speculate on the cause of the crash.

An air-traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane’s altitude drop sharply but got no reply, officials have said.

Flight 5735 was headed from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub on China’s south-east coast.

China Eastern, based in Shanghai, is one of China’s four major airlines.

