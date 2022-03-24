Former England striker Jermain Defoe retires aged 39

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former England striker Jermain Defoe retires aged 39

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 11:17 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 12:01 pm
Jermain Defoe won 57 England caps between 2004 and 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former England striker Jermain Defoe has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.

Defoe scored 20 goals in 57 games for his country and travelled to the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

His career ended with a second spell at Sunderland, with his final appearance coming as a substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

“After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football,” he posted on Instagram.

“It’s been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me.”

Defoe is the ninth highest scorer in Premier League history, having hit 162 goals in 496 appearances.

The well-travelled frontman began his career with West Ham. He had two spells with three clubs – Tottenham, Bournemouth and Sunderland – in addition to playing for Portsmouth, Major League Soccer side Toronto FC and Rangers.

Jermain Defoe, left, made his England debut against Sweden in 2004
“I made my professional debut at 17 years old in 1999, and I feel now is the right time to bow out,” continued his post. “I have had an incredible journey, and have met some amazing people in the game.

“Football will always remain in my blood, and it gives me great pride and satisfaction to look back on the blessed career that I’ve had. I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family.”

Defoe, who registered a total of 304 goals in 762 club games, was part of the Tottenham side which won the League Cup in 2008 and last year lifted the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers.

He made his England debut in March 2004 in a 1–0 defeat to Sweden during the reign of Sven-Goran Eriksson. His final cap came in a 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw with Scotland in 2017.

Jermain Defoe developed a close friendship with 'best mate' Bradley Lowery
Defoe developed a close friendship with ‘best mate’ Bradley Lowery (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In addition to his exploits on the field, Defoe developed a close friendship with terminally-ill Sunderland supporter Bradley Lowery.

Lowery, who died aged six in 2017, featured in the image accompanying Defoe’s retirement message.

“Thank you to all the fans from each club I’ve played for,” continued the post.

“The love I have received and (which) endured throughout my career will never be forgotten, and I will always have a special bond with you all. Thank you also to my amazing team-mates, coaches, and staff for playing such an integral part in my career.

“Lastly, I want to say thank you to my mum. You gave me a ball at two years old, and you made me believe my dream could happen. All that I am is because of you, and I owe everything to you and God.”

