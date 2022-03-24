Gareth Bale hails Wales display but hits out at ‘disgusting’ Spanish criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Gareth Bale hails Wales display but hits out at ‘disgusting’ Spanish criticism

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 11:18 pm
Gareth Bale celebrates at the final whistle after Wales’ 2-1 World Cup play-off semi-final victory over Austria (Simon Galloway/PA)
Gareth Bale celebrates at the final whistle after Wales’ 2-1 World Cup play-off semi-final victory over Austria (Simon Galloway/PA)

Wales hero Gareth Bale praised his team-mates for digging deep to overcome Austria in their World Cup play-off but hit out at “disgusting” coverage of his own situation in the Spanish media in the build-up.

Bale produced two terrific strikes – one in each half of the semi-final – as Wales won 2-1 to move within one game of ending their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup.

Wales have played at the last two European Championships, but not at a World Cup since reaching the quarter-finals in Sweden in 1958.

Gareth Bale in action
Gareth Bale scored both Wales goals (Nick Potts/PA)

“It was a massive game,” Bale said after Wales had set up a play-off final date with either Scotland or Ukraine.

“We knew coming into it, we spoke yesterday about how big the game is and we have to perform.

“We knew we would have to dig in deep to look into our experience in big games. It’s a perfect scenario.”

Bale’s stunning free-kick gave Wales a 25th-minute lead, his effort leaving Austria goalkeeper Heinz Lindner rooted to the spot.

It was the first free-kick he had scored for Wales since beating England’s Joe Hart at Euro 2016.

Bale told Sky Sports: “(It was) nice to see it go in, get an early goal.

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Santiago Bernabeu
Gareth Bale has played just 77 minutes of club football since the end of August (Nick Potts/PA)

“It gave us that momentum, and the second one was nice as well.”

Bale’s second superb strike after 51 minutes, which was to prove the winner, extended his own Wales goals record to 38.

His match-winning performance came just days after he had missed the El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti had said he “didn’t feel well”, with the Wales management saying he had a “little niggle”.

Bale, who has played just 77 minutes of club football since the end of August following hamstring and calf injuries, has been heavily criticised in the Madrid media.

One media outlet described him as a “parasite” and Bale was asked after the game whether his goal celebrations had sent a message to his critics.

Wales fans form a Ukraine flag
Wales fans showed their support for Ukraine before kick-off (Simon Galloway/PA)

Bale said he did not need to send a message, adding: “I don’t need to say anything, it’s a waste of my time.

“It’s disgusting. They should be ashamed of themselves. I am not fussed, end of.”

Scotland and Ukraine are expected to play their delayed semi-final in June.

The game was postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Wales expect to play the winners later in the same month.

Manager Robert Page praised his players after Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 17 games.

Page said: “What a game, what a night, what an occasion, what an event.

“The star man turns up and I’ve just said to him: ‘That’s the best free-kick I’ve ever seen in my life’.

“Two great goals. A deflected goal against makes it an anxious last half an hour, but to a man I thought they were outstanding.

“We had to dig deep and dig a trench at the end. They thoroughly deserve all the plaudits they’re going to get those players.

“They’re an unbelievable group of men. We’re a cup final away now (from the World Cup) and that’s it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal