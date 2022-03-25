China battling ‘severe and complex’ Covid-19 outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
China battling ‘severe and complex’ Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 10:49 am
A worker takes a swab from a passenger for a Covid-19 test at the Guangzhou train station (Ng Han Guan/AP)
China is battle its worst Covid-19 outbreak, driven by the Omicron variant, with health officials calling the situation “severe and complex”.

The country has counted more than 56,000 cases since March 1, according to national health officials who gave a press briefing on Friday.

More than half of those cases have been recorded in north-eastern Jilin province and include asymptomatic cases as well. The numbers do not include Hong Kong, which tracks its Covid-19 data separately.

China continues striving to “achieve dynamic zero-Covid in the short term, as it is still the most economical and most effective prevention strategy against Covid-19,” said Wu Zunyou, an infectious disease expert at China’s Centre for Disease Control.

A security guard wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant on a doorway in a locked-down area (Andy Wong/AP)

“Only by doing dynamic zero-Covid can we eliminate the hidden dangers of the epidemic, avoid the run on medical resources that may be caused by large-scale infections and prevent a large number of possible deaths of the elderly or those with underlying diseases,” Mr Wu added.

The “zero-Covid” strategy relies on lockdowns and mass testing, with close contacts often being quarantined at home or in a central government facility.

The strategy focuses on eradicating community transmission of the virus as quickly as possible, sometimes by locking down entire cities.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged the toll of the stringent measures, saying China should seek “maximum effect” with “minimum cost” in controlling the virus. Since then, officials have emphasised that they will ensure their approach and restrictions are targeted.

For example, authorities adjusted mass testing measures so they do not involve entire cities and are targeted instead at specific neighbourhoods or areas, in line with where the virus turns up, Jiao Yahui, a senior official with the National Health Commission, said.

Two women have Covid samples taken (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Health officials are especially concerned about people aged 60 and older and spent much of Friday’s press briefing urging people to get vaccinated.

National data released last week showed that over 52 million people aged 60 and older have yet to be vaccinated with any Covid-19 vaccine.

Booster rates are also low, with only 56.4% of people between 60-69 having received a booster shot, and 48.4% of people between 70-79 having received one.

The situation in Hong Kong has highlighted the importance of vaccinating the elderly people.

The daily death toll in the semi-autonomous region remains above 200, according to Mr Wu.

A vast majority of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 deaths have been among those who are not fully vaccinated, with many in the elderly population.

The city reported 10,401 new cases on Friday, continuing a downward trend, although social distancing measures have yet to be rolled back. The city has recorded over 1 million cases in the latest surge.

