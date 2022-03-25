Joe Biden visits US troops near Poland-Ukraine border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Biden visits US troops near Poland-Ukraine border

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 3:23 pm
President Joe Biden visits members of the 82nd Airborne Division (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Joe Biden has visited US troops stationed near Poland’s border with Ukraine and is getting a first-hand look at the humanitarian response to the millions of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Mr Biden’s first stop was with members of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, visiting a barber’s and dining facility set up for the troops, where he shared some pizza.

The Americans are serving alongside Polish troops.

He arrived on Friday afternoon at the airport in Rzeszow, the largest city in south-eastern Poland, where some US troops are based.

President Joe Biden visited troops at a base in Jasionka, Poland (Evan Vucci/AP)

He shared an anecdote about visiting his late son, Beau Biden, while he was deployed in Baghdad and going by his mother’s maiden name so as not to draw attention to himself.

“You are the finest fighting force in the world and that’s not hyperbole,” Mr Biden said before sitting down on a folding chair to eat with the group.

He will be in Warsaw on Saturday for talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and others. The Polish leader was due to welcome Mr Biden at the airport on Friday but his plane was delayed by a technical problem.

The European Union says some 3.5 million Ukrainians — half of them children — have fled the country, with more than 2.2 million ending up in Poland.

The US Congress this month approved spending more than 13 billion dollars on humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine. The administration has begun allocating those funds.

Mr Biden took a selfie with soldiers (Evan Vucci/AP)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Mr Biden will hear directly from the American troops and humanitarian experts about the situation on the ground and “what further steps need to be taken to make sure that we’re investing” US dollars in the right place.

Mr Biden, who spent Thursday lobbying US allies to stay united against Russia, speculated that what he sees in Poland “will reinforce my commitment to have the United States make sure we are a major piece of dealing with the relocation of all those folks, as well as humanitarian assistance needed both inside Ukraine and outside Ukraine”.

Speaking in Brussels after meetings with other world leaders, Mr Biden said he had visited many war zones and refugee camps during his political career and “it’s devastating” to see young children without parents or men and women with blank looks on their faces wondering: “My God, where am I? What’s going to happen to me?”

He said Poland, Romania and Germany should nor be left on their own to deal with the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

“This is an international responsibility,” Mr Biden said shortly after he announced 1 billion dollars in additional assistance to help Ukrainian refugees.

He also announced that the United States would take in up to 100,000 of those refugees.

