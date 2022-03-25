Practice delayed due to fire near Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit in Jeddah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Practice delayed due to fire near Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit in Jeddah

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 4:09 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 6:28 pm
A fire has broken out near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the location of Sunday’s Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)
A fire has broken out near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the location of Sunday’s Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Formula One is awaiting news from the Saudi Arabian authorities after a blaze broke out 12 miles from the Jeddah circuit.

Smoke billowed across the track, reportedly from an oil depot, as Lewis Hamilton and his fellow F1 drivers took part in the opening running of the weekend.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it comes only days after an attack on an oil depot in Jeddah.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished fastest in the opening session ahead of world champion Verstappen. Hamilton was ninth for Mercedes.

Second practice did not start until 8.15pm local time following a short delay as the drivers and team principals were called to see F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, who briefed them on this evening’s events and how they are being handled by the local authorities.

It is understood a second meeting will be staged following the conclusion of second practice.

World champion Max Verstappen had reported to his Red Bull team over the radio that he could detect the smoke during first practice.

“I smell a bit of a burning feeling,” said the Dutchman. “I am not sure if it is my car, or another car.”

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: “We are happy it is not your car.”

