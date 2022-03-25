Practice delayed due to fire near Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit in Jeddah

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formula One is awaiting news from the Saudi Arabian authorities after a blaze broke out 12 miles from the Jeddah circuit.

Smoke billowed across the track, reportedly from an oil depot, as Lewis Hamilton and his fellow F1 drivers took part in the opening running of the weekend.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it comes only days after an attack on an oil depot in Jeddah.

Smoke fills the air near the Jeddah circuit. Awaiting news of the cause from F1. #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/t8W4qqewij — Philip Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) March 25, 2022

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished fastest in the opening session ahead of world champion Verstappen. Hamilton was ninth for Mercedes.

Second practice did not start until 8.15pm local time following a short delay as the drivers and team principals were called to see F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, who briefed them on this evening’s events and how they are being handled by the local authorities.

It is understood a second meeting will be staged following the conclusion of second practice.

World champion Max Verstappen had reported to his Red Bull team over the radio that he could detect the smoke during first practice.

“I smell a bit of a burning feeling,” said the Dutchman. “I am not sure if it is my car, or another car.”

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: “We are happy it is not your car.”