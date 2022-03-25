Ben Stokes strikes as three wickets keep England alive in series decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ben Stokes strikes as three wickets keep England alive in series decider

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 4:27 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 4:33 pm
England captain Joe Root congratulates Ben Stokes for the dismissal of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
England struck three times on the second morning in Grenada as their bowlers kept the series decider against the West Indies alive.

Defending a fragile first-innings score of 204, which leant heavily on a 90-run stand between last-wicket pair Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood, the tourists had the Windies 71 for three at lunch.

England endured another slow start with the new ball, an unwanted trend of the trip, but rallied in the second half of the session as some inconsistent bounce crept in.

Ben Stokes and Mahmood both won lbw decisions as the ball shot through low, while Craig Overton struck at the end of a hostile spell from the other end that saw him rattle John Campbell’s helmet twice.

There was plenty of pressure on Chris Woakes at the start of play, as he looked to put a disappointing series back on track. The all-rounder has not lived up to expectations as the senior seamer on tour, taking just two wickets so far, and once again found himself unable to leverage anything from the fresh Dukes ball.

His opening spell was gentle in the extreme, with Overton also struggling to muster any menace as Kraigg Brathwaite and Campbell settled in to their work. Brathwaite, who had batted over 16 hours in last week’s draw in Barbados, was reliably secure while Campbell cut loose with a couple of lavish swings of the bat.

With an hour’s play in the bank and a fifty partnership in 99 balls, England were struggling to make any kind of impression. It took Stokes to get them on the board, capping a testing four-over spell with one that stayed down and rapped Brathwaite clean in front. Neither bowler nor batter waited for the umpire’s decision, Stokes celebrating in understated fashion while the home captain headed for the pavilion.

Shamarh Brooks, left, leaves the field after being dismissed by Saqib Mahmood, centre
Stokes also left the field, perhaps seeking treatment on a well-strapped knee, leaving Mahmood to probe for more unpredictable bounce. He did exactly that to see off Shamarh Brooks, scuttling a fuller delivery through at shin height to trap the number three in front of leg.

Campbell had been carrying the Caribbean cause and taking some blows along the way. Attempting to bob under an Overton bouncer he was smashed flush in the helmet as he flailed backwards, giving the tall paceman enough encouragement to unleash further bumpers. He landed another head shot when Campbell turned his back on a pull and his increasingly uncomfortable stay ended on 35 when a leg-side strangler brushed his bottom glove on the way through.

