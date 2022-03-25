Oleksandr Usyk signals intention to prepare for Anthony Joshua rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Oleksandr Usyk signals intention to prepare for Anthony Joshua rematch

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 6:41 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 6:42 pm
Oleksandr Usyk, pictured, looks set to face Anthony Joshua this summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk has signalled his intention to defend his world heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua by announcing he will begin preparations for their fight.

Usyk conclusively outpointed Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts although the Briton immediately indicated he would activate a contractual rematch clause.

There has been uncertainty aboutt when the return bout would take place after Usyk last month went back to his native Ukraine to enlist in the military following Russia’s invasion of the country.

But Usyk said on Instagram on Friday: “I decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua, a large number of my friends support me, all the rest of the good and peace, thank God for everything.”

The 35-year-old posted a video alongside the short message behind a building which bore a banner featuring the Ukrainian flag’s colours, with a message reading: “Hands off Ukraine, Putin!”

Usyk’s announcement paves the way for a summer showdown against Joshua, whose promoter Eddie Hearn earlier this week floated the idea of his fighter taking on someone else in an interim contest in June.

As a father of three young children, Usyk is exempt from the law that has required men of fighting age to stay in Ukraine and there are reports he has already departed the country.

Usyk, a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion, joined the territorial defence battalion in Kyiv last month and expressed bewilderment at the situation.

Oleksandr Usyk, right, claimed a unanimous decision win over Anthony Joshua in September last year (Nick Potts/PA)
“There is no fear, absolutely no fear,” he told CNN. “There’s just bafflement – how could this be in the 21st century?

“I really don’t know when I’m going to be stepping back in the ring. My country and my honour are more important to me than a championship belt.”

Usyk’s compatriot Vasyl Lomachenko, a three-weight world champion who was on the verge of agreeing a June showdown against WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr, has also taken up arms.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir – both former world heavyweight boxing champions – both remain in the Ukrainian capital and have been prominent voices against the Russian invasion.

