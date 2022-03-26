Joe Biden tells Polish leader: Your freedom is ours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Biden tells Polish leader: Your freedom is ours

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 1:59 pm
Joe Biden, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda (AP)
US President Joe Biden has sought to reassure Poland that the United States would defend it against any attacks by Russia and he acknowledged that the Nato ally bore the burden of the refugee crisis from the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

“Your freedom is ours,” Mr Biden told his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, echoing of one of Poland’s unofficial mottos.

At the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, the two leaders spoke of their mutual respect and shared goals to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Although times are very difficult, today Polish-American relations are flourishing,” Mr Duda said.

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, and two million of them are in Poland.

Earlier this week, the US announced it would take in as many as 100,000 refugees, and Mr Biden told Mr Duda that he understood Poland was “taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of Nato’s responsibility”.

Mr Biden called the “collective defence” agreement of Nato a “sacred commitment”, and said the unity of the Western military alliance was of the utmost importance.

“I’m confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing Nato,” Mr Biden said about the Russian president.

“But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”

With the war in Ukraine entering its second month, European security is facing its most serious test since the Second World War.

Western leaders have spent the past week consulting over contingency plans in case the conflict spreads. The invasion has shaken Nato out of any complacency it might have felt and cast a dark shadow over Europe.

Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said a speech that the US leader was scheduled to give later on Saturday in Poland’s capital would outline the “urgency of the challenge that lies ahead” and “what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world stay in unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression”.

Guard of honour
The two leaders walk past honour guard during a military welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw (AP)

Mr Biden’s remarks will end a four-day trip that included a series of summits in Brussels.

In addition to the meeting with Mr Duda, he stopped by a meeting of American and Ukrainian diplomatic and defence officials for an update on Ukraine’s military, diplomatic and humanitarian situation.

Also on the schedule: a stop at stadium where Ukrainian refugees go to obtain a Polish identification number that gives them access to social services such as health care and schools.

The stadium was built in 2012, when Poland and Ukraine hosted the European championships, and was meant as a symbol of how far the two countries had come since the Cold War. More recently, it served as a field hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Mr Biden previewed his closing speech during appearances on Friday in Rzeszow.

“You’re in the midst of a fight between democracies and oligarchs,” he told members of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division during a visit to their temporary headquarters.

“Is democracy going to prevail and the values we share, or are autocracies going to prevail?”

During a briefing on the refugee response, Mr Biden said “the single most important thing that we can do from the outset” to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war “is keep the democracies united in our opposition”.

Mr Biden praised the humanitarian effort as being of “such an enormous consequence” given the scope of the crisis, which adds up to the largest flow of refugees since the Second World War.

He appeared to lament that security concerns “understandably” will keep him from visiting Ukraine on this trip.

Joe Biden
It is the last day of Mr Biden’s visit to Europe (AP)

Mr Duda, who appeared with Mr Biden on Friday, described the refugees as “guests”.

“We do not want to call them refugees,” he said. “They are our guests, our brothers, our neighbours from Ukraine, who today are in a very difficult situation.”

The US has been sending money and supplies to aid the refugee effort. This week, Mr Biden announced one billion dollars (£758 million) in additional aid in addition to accepting refugees.

The US and many of its allies have imposed multiple rounds of economic and other sanctions on Russian individuals, banks and other entities in hopes that the cumulative effect over time will force Mr Putin to withdraw his troops.

Mr Biden is scheduled to return to Washington after his Warsaw speech.

