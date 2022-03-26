Duran Duran star tips Billie Eilish Bond tune to win big at Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Entertainment Music

Duran Duran star tips Billie Eilish Bond tune to win big at Oscars

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 2:50 pm
Duran Duran star tips Billie Eilish’s Bond tune to win big at Oscars (Ian West/PA)
Duran Duran star Nick Rhodes has tipped Billie Eilish to win at the 94th Academy Awards, saying of her nominated song: “It’s one of the best Bond themes I’ve heard in a long time.”

American singer-songwriter Eilish is nominated for best original song for No Time To Die, along with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The 20-year-old will perform the theme track from the James Bond movie as part of the musical line-up at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Ian West/PA)

The sibling duo have already racked up multiple wins for the song and are also scheduled to perform the following week at the 64th annual Grammy awards.

Rhodes, 59, said: “Interesting dilemma for Oscar voters this year because the song No Time To Die came out in 2020 and has already won a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

“It’s one of the best Bond themes I’ve heard in a long time.

“It has everything a Bond song should have… but it’s older now and I wonder if that will have an affect on voting in any way.”

Rhodes started predicting the Academy winners 15 years ago for fun, alongside the content director of the Duran Duran website Katy Krassner.

Nick Rhodes
Nick Rhodes from Duran Duran (Yui Mok/PA)

Rhodes added that he would like to see The Power Of The Dog win best adapted screenplay, Kirsten Dunst to take home best supporting actress for the same film, and deaf actor Troy Kotsur to win best supporting actor for Coda.

He also praised all the women up for best actress, which he described as his “favourite category”.

Rhodes added: “Each of these actresses deserves to win.

“I didn’t like Spencer but thought Kristen Stewart was great in it.

“I loved Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos, it was my biggest ‘surprise movie’ of this year.

“Nicole was excellent playing Lucy, not the easiest character to play.

“Olivia Colman (nominated for The Lost Daughter) – what can you say about her? She’s super-good in everything, doesn’t seem there is much she cannot do.

“Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye – what a part to get!

“I think she will probably win for this, and I won’t be disappointed except Penelope (Cruz) … I’d love to see her win. Parallel Mothers thrilled me.”

