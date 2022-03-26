New York City planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

New York City planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 3:30 pm
A homeless person sleeps under a blanket while seated on a New York pavement (AP)
New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on the streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments.

Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday.

It comes a month after he announced a push to remove homeless people from the city’s sprawling subway system in response to assaults and other aggressive behaviour.

“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” he told the Times.

“I’m telling my city agencies to do an analysis block by block, district by district, identify where the encampments are, then execute a plan to give services to the people who are in the encampments, then to dismantle those encampments.”

Mr Adams did not say where people living in the encampments would go, and acknowledged officials cannot force anyone to go to a homeless shelter. He expected the effort to begin within two weeks.

Homelessness in New York City
A homeless person sleeps under a blanket outside an Old Navy store window display in New York (AP)

“We can’t stop an individual from sleeping on the street based on law, and we’re not going to violate that law,” he said.

“But you can’t build a miniature house made out of cardboard on the streets. That’s inhumane.”

In its most recent estimate in January 2021, the city said about 1,100 people were living in parks and on the streets – a number seen by many advocates as an undercount. Most of the roughly 50,000 homeless people in the city stay in shelters.

People who are homeless and their advocates have said removing street encampments only results in people moving from one spot to another.

An increasing number of cities across the country including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC, have been removing encampments and taking other steps to address homelessness that would have been unheard of years ago.

