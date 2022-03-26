Seamus Power’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play run ended by Scottie Scheffler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News World

Seamus Power’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play run ended by Scottie Scheffler

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 11:26 pm
Scottie Scheffler is chasing the world number one spot in Austin (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
Scottie Scheffler ended Seamus Power’s run at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as he booked his place in the semi-finals with a three and two win at Austin Country Club.

Irishman Power had topped his opening group to help solidify his place inside the top 50 to earn a maiden Masters appearance, and followed that up by defeating England’s Tyrrell Hatton in the last 16 on Saturday.

Scheffler, though, proved a match too far for the 35-year-old from Waterford as the American chased a tournament victory which would see him move top of the world rankings.

Power had fought back from going two down after six holes to tie heading into the back nine, before Scheffler stepped things up from the par-five 12th.

Scheffler secured victory with an eagle from 91 feet on the 16th and will go on to play Dustin Johnson, who beat Brooks Koepka two up.

Power will take what he can out of a “fun week” before then opting to sit out the Valero Texas Open ahead of his debut at Augusta.

Seamus Power watches his tee shot
Seamus Power has enjoyed a good run of form in Austin (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

“It’s my first time playing this tournament, so overall it’s been a positive appearance,” he said.

“It’s an unusual feeling (after you lose), but it’s been a good finish in a very good field so there is something positive in that.”

Scheffler, meanwhile, will not let the prospect of becoming world number one ahead of Jon Rahm, who had earlier lost to Koepka after 19 Holes in the last 16, distract him.

“I wouldn’t say I’m in a rush really to do anything out here,” said Scheffler, who had earlier edged out defending champion Billy Horschel.

“I’m just enjoying myself out here and trying to do the best I can and to compete.”

Johnson, who defeated Britain’s Richard Bland in the last 16, recovered from trailing Koepka early on in a match-up of the big hitters.

A 27-foot birdie at the par-four 15th helped turn the tide, before Johnson landed his 353-yard tee shot on the green at the 18th, with Koepka going on to concede a two-putt birdie.

Johnson is into the semi-finals for the first time since he went on to win the event in 2017.

“It was a long day, but felt like I played really well all day,” he said.

“I know Scottie, and have played with him quite a few times, then he was on the Ryder Cup team with us, so it is definitely going to be a tough match,” he said.

Corey Conners putts on the 13th green
Corey Conners becomes the first Canadian to reach the semi-finals (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

The other semi-final will be between Canada’s Corey Conners and Kevin Kisner.

Conners came through with a two-up victory over Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, who had pulled off a shock seven and six win over world number two Collin Morikawa earlier in the day.

Kisner, who produced a fine comeback to beat Australian Adam Scott in his last-16 contest, beat Will Zalatoris four and three.

