Conor Gallagher ‘got to keep trying to work hard’ as he targets World Cup spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Conor Gallagher ‘got to keep trying to work hard’ as he targets World Cup spot

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 10:38 am Updated: March 27, 2022, 10:48 am
Conor Gallagher made his first England start on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Conor Gallagher made his first England start on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Conor Gallagher would love to go to the World Cup but is not getting ahead of himself after impressing with an all-action display on his first England start.

A product of the Chelsea academy, the 22-year-old has flourished on loan at Crystal Palace this season following temporary stints with Charlton, Swansea and West Brom.

Gallagher’s performances saw him promoted from the England Under-21s set-up following some injuries in November, making his debut off the bench in the 10-0 cakewalk in San Marino that secured World Cup qualification.

The midfielder’s continued progress saw him make his first senior start on Saturday evening, when his 61-minute display caught the eye as Switzerland were overcome 2-1 at Wembley.

“It felt amazing,” Gallagher said. “It was my first time playing at Wembley.

“It was just a very proud moment and it was a massive buzz, to be honest with you, to play in front of all the fans with my parents watching and everything. It was great.

“It gives me a lot (of confidence to be called up), to be fair. I wasn’t sure if I was going to get the call-up or not. I am really happy I did and it’s great that the gaffer shows trust in me.

“All I’ve got to do is try and keep performing for Palace, and for England as well of course. I’ve just got to keep trying to work hard.”

Conor Gallagher won his second senior England cap against Switzerland
Conor Gallagher won his second senior England cap against Switzerland (Nick Potts/PA)

Gallagher felt comfortable with his role in the side, with Gareth Southgate praising him for being “infectious with his energy and his aggression to press”.

The England manager would like him to be “tidier with the ball” at times but the display undoubtedly boosted his chances of making the cut for Qatar.

“Of course it would be amazing but that’s still a good few months away,” he said.

“I just need to focus on my club football and take every game as it comes.

“Hopefully if I do well enough and I can impress the manager enough then I could have a shot.”

Gallagher’s night under the arch was made even more special by the fact Palace team-mates Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell made their debuts against Switzerland.

“They both deserve it,” he said. “They’ve been brilliant for Palace this season.

“A lot of credit to Crystal Palace for giving them the platform to show what they can do and, yeah, they have been fantastic and they deserve it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]