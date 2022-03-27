Gunmen kill two people in central Israel attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gunmen kill two people in central Israel attack

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 10:50 pm
(Ariel Schalit/AP)
(Ariel Schalit/AP)

A pair of Arab gunmen killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were shot dead by police, officials say.

It was the second deadly nationalist attack carried out by Arab assailants in an Israeli city in less than a week.

On Tuesday, a lone attacker inspired by the Islamic State group killed four people in a stabbing rampage in southern Israel before he was killed by passers-by.

Israeli security officials said the gunmen were supporters of the so-called Islamic State extremist group who were Arab citizens from northern Israel.

Israel Palestinians
Israeli police inspect the scene of a shooting attack In Hadera (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was continuing.

The attack comes just ahead of the volatile period of Ramadan and also threatened to cast a shadow over a gathering of foreign ministers in the Negev desert, where the Iranian nuclear deal was expected to top the agenda.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rushed to the scene.

Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid briefed his counterparts from the US and four Arab countries, who condemned the attack.

Mr Lapid issued a statement calling it “heinous” and “an attempt by violent extremists to terrorize and to damage the fabric of life here”.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, praised the attack as a “heroic operation”.

Security camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men appearing to open fire in the city of Hadera before they are shot.

An Israeli official said two members of the Israeli Border Police counterterrorism unit were in a restaurant near the attack, ran out and killed the assailants.

The Israeli rescue service Mada confirmed the deaths of one man and one woman, and said four people were wounded, two seriously.

It released videos showing large numbers of police cars and ambulances in the area.

Following last week’s attack, Israeli officials voiced concerns about a possible rise in violence ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when religious tensions are often heightened.

Last year, clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protesters during Ramadan boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

