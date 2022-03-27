In pictures: Top moments from the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

In pictures: Top moments from the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 12:44 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 6:50 am
Timothee Chalamet greets fans as he arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (John Locher/AP)
Timothee Chalamet greets fans as he arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (John Locher/AP)

The 2022 Oscars red carpet has thrown up more than just sizzling fashion moments.

Dune actor Timothee Chalamet took time to pose with fans while Belfast director Sir Kenneth Branagh and The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion were pictured sharing a greeting.

94th Academy Awards – Red Carpet
Jane Campion, left, and Kenneth Branagh arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (John Locher/AP)

Sir Kenneth and Campion are both nominated in the best directing category, with Campion having won the accolade in the same category at this year’s Bafta film awards.

Actress Rosie Perez and Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa were pictured on the red carpet.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Belfast star Jamie Dornan, his wife Amelia Warner and fellow actor Andrew Garfield shared a candid moment on the red carpet.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Jamie Dornan, from left, Amelia Warner and Andrew Garfield arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Benedict Cumberbatch, nominated in the leading actor category for his role in The Power Of The Dog, shares a moment with his wife, Sophie Hunter, on the red carpet.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Sophie Hunter arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Jessie Buckley, nominated in the actress in a supporting role category for The Lost Daughter, poses with the film’s director Maggie Gyllenhaal.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Jessie Buckley, left, and Maggie Gyllenhaal arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose, nominated in the actress in a supporting role category for West Side Story is seen in the audience talking to fellow Oscar nominee Olivia Colman, who is nominated in the actress in a leading role category for The Lost Daughter.

94th Academy Awards – Show
Ariana DeBose appears in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Spencer star Kristen Stewart and her fiancee Dylan Meyer share a kiss on the red carpet.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Dylan Meyer, left, and Kristen Stewart kiss as they arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jae C. Hong/AP)

This year’s Academy Awards, the 94th, sees the ceremony return to normal for the first time in two years.

Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog leads the pack this year with 12 nominations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]