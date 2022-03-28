Hollywood power couples arrive hand in hand at the Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hollywood power couples arrive hand in hand at the Oscars

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 1:24 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 1:30 am
Nominated couples include Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, as well as Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Hollywood’s biggest power couples have arrived hand in hand on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

Among the duos are best actor nominee Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who sported a ruffled emerald green dress with an impressive train.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Will Smith is tipped for the best actor in a leading role Oscar after taking home the SAG Award and Critic’s Choice Award for his performance in King Richard (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Smith, a three-time nominee, is tipped to take the prize after wins at the SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards for his performance in King Richard.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the carpet with fiance and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who is set to perform at the ceremony in an “all-star” band featuring the Oscars’ music director Adam Blackstone, singer Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all smiles on the Oscars red carpet (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Oscar-nominated duo Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem were photographed together in dramatic navy blue and black.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Penelope Cruz is nominated for best actress while husband Javier Bardem is nominated in the best actor category (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cruz is nominated in the best actress category for her role in Spanish drama Parallel Mothers, whereas her husband of 12 years is a best actor in a leading role nominee for his performance as Desi Arnaz in Being The Ricardos.

The Power Of The Dog’s Jesse Plemons, nominated for best supporting actor, posed with wife Kirsten Dunst who also stars in Jane Campion’s western drama and is up for best actress in a supporting role.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Five-time nominee and one-time winner Nicole Kidman appeared with musician Keith Urban.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Nicole Kidman, nominated for her performance in Being The Ricardos, arrived with husband Keith Urban (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kidman, who has been married to Urban since 2006, is nominated for best actress in a leading role for her performance as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos.

The Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

