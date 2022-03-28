Hollywood power couples arrive hand in hand at the Oscars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood’s biggest power couples have arrived hand in hand on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

Among the duos are best actor nominee Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who sported a ruffled emerald green dress with an impressive train.

Will Smith is tipped for the best actor in a leading role Oscar after taking home the SAG Award and Critic’s Choice Award for his performance in King Richard (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Smith, a three-time nominee, is tipped to take the prize after wins at the SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards for his performance in King Richard.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the carpet with fiance and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who is set to perform at the ceremony in an “all-star” band featuring the Oscars’ music director Adam Blackstone, singer Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all smiles on the Oscars red carpet (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Oscar-nominated duo Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem were photographed together in dramatic navy blue and black.

Penelope Cruz is nominated for best actress while husband Javier Bardem is nominated in the best actor category (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cruz is nominated in the best actress category for her role in Spanish drama Parallel Mothers, whereas her husband of 12 years is a best actor in a leading role nominee for his performance as Desi Arnaz in Being The Ricardos.

The Power Of The Dog’s Jesse Plemons, nominated for best supporting actor, posed with wife Kirsten Dunst who also stars in Jane Campion’s western drama and is up for best actress in a supporting role.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Five-time nominee and one-time winner Nicole Kidman appeared with musician Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her performance in Being The Ricardos, arrived with husband Keith Urban (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kidman, who has been married to Urban since 2006, is nominated for best actress in a leading role for her performance as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos.

The Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.