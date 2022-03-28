Israeli leader tests positive for Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Israeli leader tests positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 9:06 am
Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (AP)
Israel’s prime minister has tested positive for the coronavirus and is working from home, after he held a series of in-person meetings that included US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Naftali Bennett’s office said the premier was feeling well and would continue his schedule as planned, which includes a briefing on an attack that killed two officers of Israel’s paramilitary border police.

After meeting with Mr Blinken, Mr Bennett rushed to the city of Hadera, the scene of the shooting, to meet with authorities responding to the attack.

Antony Blinken and Naftali Bennett
Antony Blinken with Naftali Bennett on Sunday, before the Israeli leader tested positive (Pool/AP)

US state department spokesman Ned Price said Mr Blinken will follow guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, “including by masking and undergoing appropriate testing”.

Israel is experiencing a modest increase in Covid-19 infections as an Omicron subvariant spreads. Mr Bennett and nearly half of Israel have received three vaccinations.

Hours before the test, Mr Bennett rushed to the city of Hadera, where gunmen killed two Border Police officers and wounded four others before they were shot and killed.

The government said the shooters were supporters of the so-called Islamic State group, and IS has claimed responsibility.

