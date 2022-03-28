Tiger Woods remains in Masters field as speculation grows over Augusta return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tiger Woods remains in Masters field as speculation grows over Augusta return

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 10:32 am
Tiger Woods remains in the field for next week’s Masters (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tiger Woods remains listed in the field for next week’s Masters as speculation mounts about his possible return to action at Augusta National.

Woods has not played in a top-level event since requiring surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following an horrific car crash in Los Angeles on February 23, 2021.

The 46-year-old has fallen to 944th in the world rankings as a result, but is eligible for the year’s first major as a five-time former champion.

While 16 other former winners are listed on the Masters’ official website as not competing, Woods was still among the active players on Monday as footage surfaced on social media of him apparently playing in Florida this weekend.

Woods, who feared shortly after his accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December, but was allowed to use a cart and knows that walking 18 holes a day on a hilly course like Augusta National is a different proposition.

“I’m still working on the walking part. It takes time,” Woods said in a press conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he is the tournament host, on February 16.

“What’s frustrating is not (being) at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place but I’m not. I’m getting better, yes, but not at the speed and rate that I would like.

Tiger Woods
The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods on the back of a truck in Los Angeles after he suffered serious leg injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles (Keiran Southern/PA)

“I have seen progress, I am a lot stronger than I was. I can play weekend warrior golf, that’s easy, but to be able to be out here and play six rounds of golf – practice round, pro-am, four competitive days – I’m not able to do that yet.

“I can walk on a treadmill all day, that’s easy, there’s no bumps in the road. But walking on a golf course where there’s undulations… I have a long way to go.”

If Woods decides he is unable to compete in the 86th Masters, he could choose to attend the traditional Champions Dinner and play in the pre-tournament par-three contest on April 6.

“I can do that now,” he added. “Whether I do that or not, I don’t know.”

