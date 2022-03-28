Brighton announce losses of £53.4m for 2020-21 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Brighton announce losses of £53.4m for 2020-21 season

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 12:48 pm
Brighton recorded losses of £53.4million for the 2020-21 season (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brighton recorded losses of £53.4million for the 2020-21 season (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton recorded losses of £53.4million for the 2020-21 season.

The Premier League club played all but three of their competitive home games behind closed doors during the campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Albion’s accounts show a £13.8m reduction in losses from the £67.2m deficit of the previous season.

Turnover increased from £132.9m to £151.6m when compared to 2019-20, a rise of 13.4 per cent, while the figures do not include the transfer of Ben White to Arsenal, which was worth a reported £50m but concluded after the end date for these accounts.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said “roughly half” of the losses could be directly attributed to the global pandemic.

“While we are once again reporting a loss, which is never ideal, we have seen an increase in turnover and reduction in the losses, despite the pandemic impacting the entire season,” he told the club website.

“The figures are testament to the careful, diligent and professional approach of so many across the club, who adapted to the global situation, and to the stability that (chairman) Tony Bloom’s financial investment gives the club.

“Our matchday, commercial and event turnover was all but wiped out for the entire season, and we incurred various additional costs for providing a Covid-secure environment for players, officials, staff and fans.

“Inevitably, these factors combined to have a significant bearing on our results, and roughly half of our total loss can be attributed directly to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thankfully, we have now emerged from that uncertain period, and we hope we can move forward with more certainty.”

Brighton, who were promoted in 2017, finished 16th in the top flight last season, 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Graham Potter’s Seagulls are currently 13th this term on the back of six successive league defeats ahead of hosting bottom club Norwich on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal