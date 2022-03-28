Whoopi Goldberg says the Academy will not take Will Smith’s Oscar away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Whoopi Goldberg says the Academy will not take Will Smith’s Oscar away

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 7:38 pm
Whoopi Goldberg says The Academy will not take Will Smith’s Oscar away (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Whoopi Goldberg says The Academy will not take Will Smith’s Oscar away (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

US chat show host Whoopi Goldberg says Will Smith “made a mistake” but the Academy would not take his best actor prize away for slapping Chris Rock.

The former Oscars host said the King Richard star had been under a lot of pressure on the night and had “snapped” and “overreacted”.

Smith went on stage and hit the comedian in front of a star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hair loss.

Red Table Talk host Pinkett Smith has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

The incident prompted enormous backlash on social media and across Hollywood, with the Academy saying it “does not condone violence in any form”, and involvement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Speaking on her talk show The View, Goldberg said: “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him.

“There will be consequences, I’m sure, but I don’t think that that’s what they’ll do, particularly because Chris said, ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges’.

“(Smith) made a mistake… overreactions, mistakes were made. I think he overreacted.

“He had one of those moments where he was like… just stop. And you’ve got all the pressure of hoping that you win and trying to keep your face.

“I get it, not everyone acts the way we would like them to under pressure, some people just snap. He snapped.

“I don’t know if they spoke or if he apologised or not, all I know is that sometimes you get to a point and you behave badly.”

94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Tiffany Haddish (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Other celebrities defended Smith, with comedian Tiffany Haddish saying the incident was “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen”.

“When I saw a black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me,” she told People magazine at the Governors Ball after the ceremony.

“Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Smith’s son Jaden Smith, 23, also appeared to defend his father’s actions, tweeting “And That’s How We Do It”.

Tennis star Serena Williams, whose father was played by Smith in King Richard, shared a video on her Instagram story showing her looking shocked, later admitting she “had to put her drink down”.

Rapper 50 Cent shared a photo of the moment on Instagram and wrote: “B!tch don’t you ever play with me. LOL.”

After being named best actor for his performance in King Richard, Smith used his acceptance speech to apologise to the Academy and “all my fellow nominees” – but not Rock.

Other famous faces criticised the incident, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who dubbed it the “ugliest Oscar moment ever”.

He added: “Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault… not so much.”

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted: “It was just a joke. Jokes are what Chris Rock does.

“Always has been edgy. This was a mild joke for him. And I love GI Jane.”

The Last Samurai producer Marshall Herskovitz urged the Academy to do more than simply issue a statement in response to the incident.

He said on Twitter: “I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member, to take disciplinary action against Will Smith.

“He disgraced our entire community tonight.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin suggested Smith set a bad precedent for her profession.

She said on Twitter: “Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

“Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, who was born in South Africa, described it as “internally one of the biggest and disappointing shameful moment ever” and criticised Smith and Rock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal