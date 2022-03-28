Jacksonville Jaguars to play a home game at Wembley each season through to 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Jacksonville Jaguars to play a home game at Wembley each season through to 2024

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 9:03 pm
The Jacksonville Jaguars are returning to Wembley (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are returning to Wembley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have committed to playing a home game at Wembley Stadium for the next three years.

The Florida franchise played under the arch for seven straight NFL seasons between 2013 and 2019, then lined up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year after the London Games resumed following a Covid-enforced hiatus.

The Jags will now return to Wembley in each season through to 2024 after a vote was passed at the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

Shahid Khan, who owns the NFL team and Championship leaders Fulham, said: “It’s a great pleasure to be able to announce that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing one home game per season at Wembley for three further seasons.

“It’s hard to believe it will have been three years since our last game at Wembley.  But that changes this autumn, and we look forward to coming back to our London home.

“We have built a great fanbase already in the UK and I look forward to that increasing as we reaffirm our commitment to playing one home game per season in the UK for the long term, as was always the ambition when we first played in 2013.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal