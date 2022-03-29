Renewable energy chief says climate goals need radical action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Renewable energy chief says climate goals need radical action

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 11:47 am
Hilda Nakabuye, centre, a Fridays for Future activist from Uganda, talks with Annalena Baerbock, German foreign minister, and Robert Habeck, federal minister for economic affairs and climate protection (dpa via AP)
Hilda Nakabuye, centre, a Fridays for Future activist from Uganda, talks with Annalena Baerbock, German foreign minister, and Robert Habeck, federal minister for economic affairs and climate protection (dpa via AP)

The world needs to take “radical action” to shift away from fossil fuels and ensure global warming does not pass dangerous thresholds, the head of the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) has said.

The agency’s 348-page report concluded that investments of 5.7 trillion dollars (£4.3 trillion) in renewable energy are needed globally each year until 2030 to reduce emissions and meet the goals of the Paris climate accord.

Currently, those emissions are going up, not down.

Francesco La Camera, the director-general of Irena, told an energy conference in Berlin: “The energy transition is far from being on track and anything short of radical action in the coming years will diminish, even eliminate chances to meet our climate goals.”

Countries agreed seven years ago in Paris to limit global warming to 2C (3.6 Fahrenheit) – and ideally no more than 1.5C (2.7F) – to avoid potentially catastrophic consequences for the entire planet.

A recent report by a UN science panel found that with temperatures already more than 1.1C above the pre-industrial average, billions of people around the world are vulnerable to impacts from climate change.

Hilda Nakabuye
Hilda Nakabuye, Fridays for Future activist, speaks at the opening of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue at the Federal Foreign Office (dpa via AP)

Mr La Camera told the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue that “not only the 1.5C, the 2C goal is really in danger if we don’t act and don’t make a dramatic change in the way we produce and consume energy”.

Abu Dhabi-based Irena suggested that investments of 700 billion dollars (£533 billion) should be diverted away from the fossil fuel sector annually to avoid creating wells, pipelines and power plants that cannot be used any more.

This was echoed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called for an end to private sector financing for coal power, which surged to record highs last year.

“Lenders need to recognise that coal and fossil fuels are futile investments that will lead to billions of dollars in stranded assets,” he said.

With some countries ramping up domestic fossil fuel production amid energy price hikes and fears of supply shortages because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Mr Guterres urged governments not to delay the shift away from fossil fuels.

“The current crisis shows that we must accelerate, not slow, the renewable energy transition,” he said.

“This is the only true path to energy security.”

