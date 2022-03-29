Cameron Norrie could miss out on top 10 ranking after Miami defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cameron Norrie could miss out on top 10 ranking after Miami defeat

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 5:51 pm
Cameron Norrie was beaten in the fourth round of the Miami Open (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Cameron Norrie was beaten in the fourth round of the Miami Open (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Cameron Norrie’s hopes of cracking the world’s top 10 are hanging in the balance after defeat to Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

The British number one now needs a number of other results to go his way in order to confirm his meteoric rise in time for next week’s updated world rankings.

Norrie, playing with heavy strapping on his left leg, was never able to reach the heights that had swept him to the quarter-finals or better in his last four tournaments.

Miami Open Tennis
Cameron Norrie still stands on the brink of the world’s top 10 (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

He failed to fashion a single break-point opportunity against the Norwegian world number eight until he converted the last of three in the eighth game of the second set, preventing Ruud serving out for the match.

But by that point there was a sense of prolonging the inevitable and Ruud made no mistake at his second attempt to seal a 6-3 6-4 win in just over one-and-a-half hours.

Despite his defeat, Norrie still stands a chance of making the top 10 ahead of next week’s update, depending on later results for Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz.

