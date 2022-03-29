Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting seventh child together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting seventh child together

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 7:28 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 7:42 pm
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria (PA)
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria (PA)

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have announced they are expecting their seventh child together.

Author and yoga instructor Hilaria, 38, said on Instagram they had believed their family was “complete”, but were delighted by the “surprise” news.

She also shared a video of the moment they told the news to their other children.

Alec, who shares another daughter, 26-year-old model Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, reposted the message and video to his own account.

Hilaria wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.

“I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.

“I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

The couple began a relationship in 2011 and married the next year.

The news come after Hollywood actor Alec, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

