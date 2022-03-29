Troy Parrott enjoys best moment of his career with late winner for Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Troy Parrott enjoys best moment of his career with late winner for Republic

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 11:23 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 11:45 pm
Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott celebrates his last-gasp winner against Lithuania (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott celebrates his last-gasp winner against Lithuania (Niall Carson/PA)

Troy Parrott enjoyed the best moment of his career as he fired the Republic of Ireland to a last-gasp victory over Lithuania.

The 20-year-old Dubliner, who is currently on loan at MK Dons from Premier League Tottenham, blasted home the only goal of the game in the seventh minute of stoppage time at the Aviva Stadium.

Asked afterwards if it was the best moment of his fledgling career, Parrott said: “By far. By far. To score the winner that late in front of the home fans maybe a mile or so away from my house was honestly incredible.

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Troy Parrott fired a late winner for the Republic of Ireland in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’m still shaking now. It was honestly one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life. It felt like the ball was never going to come down. I had to take two touches before I could get the shot off, but yes, I’m over the moon.”

Parrott, who had been introduced as a 63rd-minute replacement for Will Keane, making his first senior start for Ireland, intervened in the nick of time on what proved to be a frustrating evening for Ireland three days after their impressive 2-2 draw with Belgium.

They had earlier seen two strikes by Chiedozie Ogbene and two more from Conor Hourihane and substitute Scott Hogan ruled out for offside, and Parrott’s goal-bound effort clawed out of the top corner by keeper Dziugas Bartkus.

However, he refused to be denied and earned the praise of manager Stephen Kenny for both his contribution and his response to not making the starting line-up.

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Stephen Kenny was pleased to see Parrott’s reaction to not making the starting line-up (Niall Carson/PA)

Kenny said: “He hid his disappointment and channelled it in the way that you would want him to. The easy thing would have been for him to be displeased and not showing the best of attitudes.

“But having had a shot tipped over just before, to get the goal showed two characteristics: one, that he has exceptional technical talent to strike a ball from distance with such venom and brilliant technique; and the second thing is to do it not when you’re 2-0 up, to do it in the 97th minute when you’re at 0-0.”

Parrott’s strike provided a satisfactory conclusion to an eventful evening, which saw Ireland eventually extend their unbeaten run to eight games with a win.

Kenny said: “To be fair to the players, the ability to get late goals is a very, very important quality in a team.

“We got late goals against Azerbaijan, Serbia, three against Luxembourg, against Belgium and again today. You can’t underestimate the value of persistence, it’s a very important quality in the team and it speaks about the humility of the group, that manifests itself in the ability to keep going.

“I’ve never been involved in a game with four goals disallowed. It’s a very unusual situation, four goals – and some of them are late flags, so you’re actually celebrating and then the flag goes up and you can’t believe it.

“The frustration can get the better of you and it didn’t. That was important. You’ve just had to keep passing, keep believing that you’ll create the openings. I know we left it very, very late, but it was a brilliant goal from Troy Parrott.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]