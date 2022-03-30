Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poland has announced steps to end all Russian oil imports by the end of the year, as Germany issued a warning over natural gas supplies and called on consumers to conserve energy amid escalating economic tensions in Europe over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Poland has already largely reduced its dependence on Russian oil, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

He told a news conference that Poland was launching the most radical plan among European nations to wean off Russian energy sources.

Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland said on Tuesday that it was banning imports of Russian coal, and Mr Morawiecki said he expects gas imports to be cut in May.

He said Poland will take steps to become “independent” of Russian supplies and is calling on other European Union countries to “walk away” from Russia’s fossil fuels.

Poland argues that money from oil and gas exports are fuelling Moscow’s war machine and that that should stop.

Mr Morawiecki called on the European Commission to impose tax on all hydrocarbons imported from Russia to make trade “just”.

Poland has been taking strides to cut reliance on Russian gas. A liquid gas terminal was built in Swinoujscie and is being expanded now, receiving deliveries from Qatar, the US, Norway and other exporters.

The LNG gas terminal at Swionujscie

A new Baltic pipeline bringing gas from Norway is to open at the end of this year.

In Germany, the government issued an early warning over natural gas supplies and called on consumers to save energy amid concerns that Russia could cut off deliveries unless it is paid in roubles.

Western nations have rejected the Russian demand for rouble payments, arguing it would undermine the sanctions imposed against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Economy minister Robert Habeck said the move is a precautionary measure as Russia is still fulfilling its contracts, but he appealed to companies and households in Germany to start reducing gas consumption.

“There have been several comments from the Russian side that if this (payments in roubles) doesn’t happen, then the supplies will be stopped,” he told reporters in Berlin, adding that Moscow is expected to unveil new rules for gas payments on Thursday.

Robert Habeck

Mr Habeck, who is also Germany’s energy minister and vice chancellor, said this was the first of three warning levels and entailed the establishment of a crisis team in his ministry that will step up monitoring of the gas supply situation.

Germany’s energy industry association BDEW welcomed the government’s move.

“Even though there’s no shortage yet it’s necessary for all those involved to have a clear road map in case of a supply interruption,” its chairwoman Kerstin Andreae said. “This means that we need to make concrete preparations now for the emergency stages, because if there is a supply interruption then things have to happen fast.”

The European Union has so far stopped short of endorsing a blanket ban on energy imports from Russia. Member countries are dependent on Russian fossil fuels to make their economies function, and many are worried that an embargo could be counterproductive, as e Russia could sell its production particularly of oil to third countries, probably at a higher price.

The second warning level in Germany would require companies in the gas industry take necessary measures to regulate supply. The third warning level entails full state intervention in the market to ensure those who most need gas — such as hospital and private households — receive it, said Mr Habeck.