Allies abandon Pakistani premier Imran Khan ahead of no-confidence vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Allies abandon Pakistani premier Imran Khan ahead of no-confidence vote

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 3:31 pm
Imran Khan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Imran Khan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Legislators in Pakistan appear poised to push Prime Minister Imran Khan out of power in an upcoming no-confidence vote, after a small but key coalition partner abandoned him and joined the opposition.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement has only five seats, but the move puts the number of Mr Khan’s opponents in parliament at well over the 172 needed to oust him in the vote, to be held some time next week.

It seems likely to be a terminal blow to Mr Khan, who already faces a revolt by a dozen legislators from his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party who have publicly pledged to vote against him.

Nasreen Jalil, a leader of the MQM party, announced the decision to reporters early on Wednesday.

Mr Khan, who came to power in 2018 by getting 176 votes of the 342-seat National Assembly – the lower house of parliament – had been expected to address the nation on Wednesday night, but he postponed it after a meeting with the country’s army chief.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]