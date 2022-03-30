Former Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy to become PSV manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy to become PSV manager

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 6:11 pm
Ruud Van Nistelrooy has been appointed PSV manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Manchester United forward Ruud Van Nistelrooy has signed a three-year deal to become PSV’s manager from this summer.

The 45-year-old has worked with various age-group teams at the Eredivisie club and was also Holland’s assistant at the European Championships last summer since he retired as a player in 2012.

Van Nistelrooy will replace current boss Roger Schmidt, who will leave at the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

“It has always been my dream to be head coach at PSV,” former forward Van Nistelrooy told the official club website.

“I’ve worked intensively with Toon Gerbrands, PSV’s current general manager, the past few seasons.

“I was convinced I could pursue a professional coaching career and originally thought I needed one more year to gain experience, but sometimes things do go their way and you find out that life is not completely manageable. This is the right moment to take the next step.”

During three years with PSV, the ex-Netherlands international scored 62 goals in 67 matches before a high-profile move to United.

Van Nistelrooy will be part of a new-look set-up at the Eindhoven-based outfit, who also recently announced Marcel Brands – previously with Everton – had accepted the role as chief executive officer from the start of next season.

“A few things have come together the past few months”, Van Nistelrooy explained.

“The appointment of Marcel Brand as PSV’s general manager and the conversation we’ve had were the final push I needed to make a conscious choice and take this step.

“PSV are ready to embark on a new path this summer and I am ready to play my part.

“Talks with the board of directors have reinforced the idea that we are ambitious and look to create something special in the long term. I am excited for the task in hand at PSV.”

