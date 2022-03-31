We are not hiding – Russian Football Union defends presence at FIFA Congress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

We are not hiding – Russian Football Union defends presence at FIFA Congress

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 10:37 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:11 am
Alexey Sorokin was unapologetic about the presence of a Russian delegation at FIFA Congress in Doha (Nick Potts/PA)
Alexey Sorokin was unapologetic about the presence of a Russian delegation at FIFA Congress in Doha (Nick Potts/PA)

A member of the Russian delegation at the FIFA Congress said they had “every right” to be in Doha despite the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian national teams and clubs have been suspended by FIFA and UEFA, but the ban does not apply to the Russian Football Union.

That has allowed Russia to declare an interest in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 and to attend world football’s biggest annual gathering of national associations, and Alexey Sorokin of the RFU was unapologetic over his presence in Doha.

“We are not hiding. We have every right to be here,” he said.

The RFU has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision to ban Russia from FIFA and UEFA competitions, although it is thought very unlikely they can now participate in the World Cup, with Poland having qualified from the play-off path which contained Russia.

“We find it kind of strange that the Russian team was not allowed to play in this (World Cup) qualification,” Sorokin added.

“It’s strange. We feel that our football players and football lovers have nothing to do with (the invasion).”

No national associations appear to have publicly expressed disagreement with Russia’s presence at the Congress, still less decided to boycott it as a result, and there was no obvious dissent when the delegation was declared present in Doha.

Sorokin was asked about the decision to declare an interest in bidding for Euro 2028 or 2032 amid the invasion, and said: “It is a long time until 2032.”

On whether Russia could successfully overcome a UK and Ireland bid for 2028, he added: “It’s a dual year bid – we have the choice of 2028 or 2032. We need to start.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to engage in dialogue and stop the war in Ukraine.

Infantino, who received an Order of Friendship medal from Putin in 2019, a year after Russia hosted the World Cup, said in his speech to Congress: “Now that we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel (on the Covid-19 pandemic), what happens now? War. War with the fear of a global conflict.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino addresses the FIFA Congress
FIFA president Gianni Infantino addresses the Congress (Nick Potts/PA).

“Innocent people are suffering and dying. We live in an aggressive world, we live in a divided world. But, as you know, I am a big believer in the power of football to bring people together and to cross cultural boundaries.

“Nelson Mandela said sport has the power to change the world. Football is the world’s sport, but at the same time we are not that naive to believe that football can solve all the problems, of course not.”

Infantino added: “The Russia World Cup in 2018 was by all means a great World Cup, sportingly and culturally. But obviously it did not solve the problems of the world. It did not even solve the problems in the region.

“It did not create a lasting peace. But what I want to say now is that once this terrible conflict is over, and all other conflicts around the world, hopefully football can play a small part in rebuilding relationships, in establishing peace and understanding.

“My plea to all of those who have some power, in important political positions, please stop conflicts and wars. We must engage in dialogue even with your worst enemy.

“We have to learn again to live together. This Congress is a testimony of that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]